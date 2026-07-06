Assam signs three-way pact to set up compressed biogas plant using dairy and farm waste

Assam is set to get a compressed biogas (CBG) plant after North East Dairy and Foods Ltd (NEDFL), which markets products under the Purabi brand, signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Suzuki R&D Centre India (SRDI) to develop the project.

The agreement aims to convert agricultural and dairy waste into compressed biogas, a renewable fuel, and organic fertiliser, supporting cleaner energy production and sustainable waste management in the state.

Under the partnership, NDDB will provide technical and institutional support, while NEDFL will oversee the execution of the project, operate the proposed plant, and market the compressed biogas and organic fertilisers produced. Suzuki R&D Centre India will invest in the project and receive carbon credits and other benefits arising from reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

According to NEDFL, the initiative is expected to strengthen scientific waste management, cut greenhouse gas emissions, improve rural livelihoods and promote cleaner transport by offering compressed biogas as an alternative to conventional fossil fuels for vehicles and industrial use.

The project is also expected to generate an additional source of income for farmers by creating value from agricultural and dairy waste. The organic fertiliser produced at the facility is expected to encourage sustainable farming practices while improving soil health.

NDDB chairman Meenesh Shah said Assam and the Northeast are known for their near-natural farming practices, adding that the project would help advance sustainable organic agriculture while increasing dairy farmers' incomes through a circular economy approach.

NEDFL Managing Director SB Bose said Purabi Dairy was committed to making the initiative a milestone in the state's transition towards a cleaner and greener future.

Toshihiro Suzuki said Suzuki is currently associated with nine biogas plant projects across India, with two already operational in Banaskantha. He said the Assam project would further support the efforts of the governments of Japan and India to expand the adoption of biogas plants across the country.