The 48th Sikkim Statehood Day was marked for the first time in Assam at the prestigious Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Guwahati on May 16. The event, organized by Sikkim House, Guwahati, witnessed a grand celebration attended by esteemed delegates from both Sikkim and Assam.

Under the gracious presence of Abhishek Lama, Manager of North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi), the event commenced with an aura of enthusiasm and pride. The Chief Guest for the occasion was Smt. Tshering Y Das, IAS (Retd), Chairperson of RERA, Assam, accompanied by the Special Guest Shri H S Das, IAS (Retd), Former State Chief Information Commissioner.

The ceremony commenced with the felicitation of the Chief Guest and the special guest, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. SS Meenakshi Sundaram, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary to the Governor of Assam, delivered a warm welcome speech, setting the tone for the evening.

Smti. Jashoda Chetri, Assistant Resident Commissioner of Sikkim House, Guwahati, conveyed the heartfelt message of Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Golay to the esteemed gathering. The event witnessed mesmerizing performances, including a traditional dance presentation by the talented students of the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, Guwahati. Adding to the cultural extravaganza, a fashion show featuring traditional dresses showcased the rich heritage of the region, presented by the students of Veterinary Science from Assam Downtown University and Royal Global University. The cultural program concluded with a melodious group song, filling the air with harmony.

Distinguished dignitaries graced the occasion, including Shri Megh Nidhi Dahal, IAS, Commissioner of Guwahati Municipal Corporation, and Karma Samten Paljor, Former CNN IBN Correspondent and the founder of EastMojo, a digital news media platform promoting North East India. Addressing the event, Shri Youraj Sharma, a fourth-year student pursuing Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, expressed his gratitude and shared his perspectives on the importance of inter-state relations.

Dr. Raj Prabha Singh, representing Sikkim, expressed heartfelt appreciation and emphasized the significance of unity and diversity in the Indian subcontinent. Chief Guest Smt. Tshering Y Das, IAS (Retd), Chairperson of RERA, Assam, expressed her gratitude to the Government of India for instituting the celebration of statehood days, fostering unity and strengthening the federal structure of the country. She highlighted the importance of people-to-people contact in promoting brotherhood and understanding among the states and union territories.

The event culminated with a vote of thanks delivered by Smt. Swapna Dutta Deka, IAS, Secretary to the Governor of Assam, followed by the rendition of the National Anthem, evoking a sense of pride and unity.