BJP MLA Dipayan Chakraborty spearheaded a cleanup drive of the Longaikhal canal on World Red Cross Day, leading an initiative to tackle the waterlogging crisis plaguing Silchar. Joined by volunteers from the Indian Red Cross Society, Chakraborty oversaw the clearing of accumulated garbage from a 600-feet stretch of the canal adjacent to the national highway.

The recent heavy rains in the region caused flash floods in Silchar and adjoining areas, with clogged canals and drains leading to waterlogging in various parts of the city.

Chakraborty took to Twitter to highlight the three-hour cleaning effort, stating, "On World Red Cross Day, I spearheaded an initiative to address the waterlogging crisis in New Silchar by cleaning a 600-meter stretch of Longai Khal. I was joined by Executive members and dedicated volunteers from the Red Cross Society, Silchar."

Urging community participation, the BJP MLA added, "I urge the community to refrain from littering the drains and khals. Let's work together for a cleaner, healthier environment."

Chakraborty blamed the "misrule by previous Congress governments" for the city's waterlogging woes, citing haphazard development and encroachment of drains and sewers. However, he acknowledged that resolving the issue would not be an overnight process due to Silchar's unplanned growth.

While the BJP-led government has initiated several projects, including a Rs 42 crore development project for the city's Rangirkhal canal, Chakraborty emphasised the need for citizens to collaborate with the authorities. He expressed hope that clearing the Longaikhal canal would temporarily alleviate the waterlogging situation in vast areas of the city.

The state government has constructed new drains in busy areas, but Chakraborty admitted that the waterlogging problem would persist until comprehensive measures are taken to address Silchar's drainage system.