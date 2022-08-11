Seven students of Silchar’s Ramanuj Gupta Junior College were suspended after being caught indulging in acts of turpitude and violating discipline of the institution.

A video clip that has now gone viral on social media shows students hugging and poking each other inside the classroom of Ramanuj Gupta Junior College, Silchar. The video was recorded on a mobile phone by the student of the same classroom which he later uploaded on social media.

After the video went viral, the authorities of the college issued a suspension letter against 7 students of the classroom involved in the indisciplinary act. “It has come to the notice of the authority that few students have visibly indulged in acts of turpitude. Such type of activities tantamount to gross violation of discipline of the institution. Therefore, the following erring students are suspended from attending the classes (from 10/08/2022) till further order,” stated the suspension order.

The video since being shared on social media has invited mixed reactions from the netizens. While some have criticized the act of the students, some have condemned saying that students shouldn’t violate the disciplinary atmosphere of an educational institution where one goes to learn and acquire knowledge.

It may be mentioned here that Ramanuj Gupta Junior College is one of the most reputed institution in the Barak Valley and recognized for its good results during secondary examinations.