A 25-year-old courier delivery worker was killed in a road accident on the Silchar-Karimganj highway near Srikona Daily Bazar on May 5 afternoon.

The victim, identified as Mrinal Kanti Paul, was riding a two-wheeler when it collided with an overspeeding Bolero SUV around 2 pm, according to eyewitnesses. Paul, a resident of Kumarpara village, was on his way home after completing his delivery duties for an online shopping company.

According to soirces, the SUV was traveling at a very high speed from the opposite direction when it rammed into Paul's scooter throwing Paul several feet away, and as a result he died on the spot.

The SUV, bearing registration AS 03 AJ 3213, also overturned after the collision. Its driver sustained minor injuries.

Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the fatal road accident in Silchar.