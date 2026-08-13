Assam: Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya seeks Centre’s nod for seven major road projects in Barak Valley

Silchar Lok Sabha MP and senior BJP Assam leader Parimal Suklabaidya on Thursday, August 13 met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and submitted a proposal seeking the development and upgradation of seven key road projects in and around the Silchar constituency.

During the meeting, Suklabaidya highlighted the road infrastructure challenges facing Silchar and the wider Barak Valley, stressing the need for improved connectivity to support healthcare, education, trade, agriculture, employment and economic activity in the region.

The projects proposed by the MP include the four-laning of approximately 22 km of State Highway-39 between SMCH and Dwarbond Bazar; the four-laning of the 7-km NH-306 stretch from Rangirkhari Point to Sonabarighat; and the four-laning of the 6-km NH-37 corridor between Capital Point and Silchar ISBT.

He also sought the construction of a 12.65-km greenfield bypass connecting Silchar Annapurna Bridge with NH-27 at Dolu Bazar to divert heavy freight traffic away from the city.

Other proposals include the four-laning of the 28.5-km SH-38 stretch between E&D Colony and Kalain, widening of a 13-km section of NH-37 along the Kashipur route, and upgradation of a 12-km NH-37 stretch along the Rongpur route.

According to Suklabaidya, the proposed projects are aimed at addressing congestion, improving road safety and facilitating the movement of ambulances, students, farmers, traders, commuters and essential goods.

The MP also raised the status of road proposals that had received “in-principle” approval for National Highway development during 2017-18. He requested the Union Minister to expedite the formal approvals and sanctions required for their implementation.

Gadkari gave a hearing to the issues raised by the MP and expressed concern over the connectivity challenges faced by the Barak Valley. He assured Suklabaidya that the Ministry would examine and prioritise roads that had earlier received in-principle approval for National Highway status and work towards expediting the necessary processes.

The Union Minister also assured the MP that issues concerning the repair and improvement of critical State Highways in the Barak Valley would be communicated to the Assam government for necessary action.

Suklabaidya later thanked Gadkari for considering the road infrastructure requirements of Silchar and the Barak Valley. He said improved road connectivity would be important for unlocking the economic potential of the region, strengthening links with neighbouring states and facilitating the movement of people, goods and essential services.

The proposed projects, if approved and implemented, are expected to address key connectivity bottlenecks in and around Silchar while improving access to major educational, healthcare, commercial and agricultural centres in the Barak Valley.