The Silchar Municipal Corporation has suspended its Superintendent of Accounts, Raju Dey, over allegations of financial irregularities, barely a week after the newly elected councillors took oath.

Municipal Commissioner Ankur Das issued the suspension order on November 7, following allegations of financial discrepancies within the civic body.

According to sources, Dey has been accused of failing to provide proper accounts of funds allocated for employees' salaries and money spent on various development schemes over the past few years.

One of the allegations is that expenditure shown under employees' salaries was substantially higher than the actual amount required for the purpose.

The civic body has directed Executive Officer Abhijit Bey and Financial Management Officer Debashis Saikia to investigate the allegations and submit a report to Dispur.

Copies of the suspension order have also been forwarded to Silchar Municipal Corporation Mayor Amarendra Paul and Deputy Mayor Bijendra Prasad Singh.

The suspension has triggered considerable discussion among a section of the corporation's employees. The findings of the inquiry are now awaited to establish the nature and extent of the alleged financial irregularities.