Assam: Silchar Municipal Corporation election on October 3, counting on October 6

The State Election Commission has finally announced the date for the Silchar Municipal Corporation election. According to the schedule issued by the commission, polling for the Silchar Municipal Corporation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

With the election date being announced, political activities in Silchar are expected to intensify. Various political parties, as well as prospective candidates keen to contest the election, have already begun preparations.

As per the election schedule, the last date for filing nomination papers is Friday, September 11. The electoral contest is expected to take clearer shape once the nomination process is completed.

Meanwhile, counting of votes will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, following the polling. This means the results of the Silchar Municipal Corporation election are expected to be declared just a few days after polling.

With the municipal corporation election approaching, activities related to candidate selection, filing of nominations and election campaigning are expected to gain momentum in Silchar in the coming days.