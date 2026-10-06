Assam: Silchar Municipal Corporation election results to be declared today as vote counting begins

Vote counting for the first-ever Silchar Municipal Corporation election will be held on Tuesday, with the process scheduled to begin at 8 am at the Indian Society for Technical Training (ISTT) in Ramnagar, Silchar.

The administration and police have made arrangements for the counting process, including security measures to ensure that counting is conducted peacefully and in an orderly manner.

Counting will be carried out across seven rooms, with 14 counting tables in each room. Three to four tables will be allocated for counting votes from each ward. The counting is expected to be completed within a maximum of four rounds, while wards with fewer voters are likely to require three rounds.

The Silchar Municipal Corporation has 42 wards, but BJP candidates have already been elected unopposed in two wards. Votes will therefore be counted for the remaining 40 wards.

Polling for the first municipal corporation election in Silchar was held on October 3. Around 71 per cent of the approximately 2.7 lakh registered voters cast their votes.

The counting exercise will determine the outcome across the 40 contested wards and provide the final mandate of voters in the newly constituted municipal corporation.

Security personnel have been deployed at the counting venue and other key locations to prevent any untoward incident. The administration has said that necessary measures have been put in place to ensure that the counting process is completed smoothly and without disruption.