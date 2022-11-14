Silchar Police are still unable to trace a young girl who went missing on October 24.

According to sources, the young girl left her house to watch the Durga Puja celebration and went missing all of sudden.

According to police reports the 28-year-old girl left her home saying she is going to watch Kali Pooja in the evening, however, she never returned. After the girl went missing, her family members approached the Silchar Sadar Police Station and filed a complaint.

Acting on the family member's complaint, Silchar Police registered a missing case and began their investigation.

But, even after 21 days of reporting the case, police are unable to gather any clue following which locals gheraoed the Silchar Sadar police station demanding the police should take action and find the missing girl as soon as possible.



The locals suspect that girl might have been abducted by some miscreants on the national highway.

Police said that efforts are underway to find the missing girl.