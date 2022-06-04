In a proud moment for Silchar, the District’s Cricket team scripted history once again and brought home the prestigious Nuruddin Trophy after a gap of 14 years.

The Nuruddin Trophy Senior Inter-District Tournament was held in the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Silchar won the final by ten wickets over Biswanath Chariali. Following a programme at the DSA, Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty took the initiative to felicitate the players. The complete team gathered at a felicitation programme held by MLA Dipayan Chakraborty.

The players were informed that there are potential players in the district with some playing in the Ranjit trophy, and some others who had participated in the IPL.