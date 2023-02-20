Late last year, a Facebook post by an account named Maherjit Shah went viral, making ferocious claims against one of Silchar's most prestigious families. Fast forward a few months, and The Age and Sydney Morning Herald reported that Amberjit Endow, a former Partner at Deloitte, is allegedly one of Australia's biggest conmen.

According to investigative journalists, Endow has duped investors out of approximately $60 million (approximately Rs 500 crore in Indian value) through his fund, Endow Family Capital, which he registered in Australia. Endow's pitch to investors was that he had a construction company back in India that had secured contracts to construct roads in rural parts of the country under the Indian Government's Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana program, promising quick and high returns of about 40% within a brief period.

Investors who spoke with The Age said they invested in the fund because they were convinced by Endow's pitch, and his Deloitte background lured them to trust him.

Meherjit Shah's Facebook post claimed that Amberjit Endow, also known as Ronnie, ran a Ponzi scheme in Australia and successfully stole $60 million from innocent people. Shah warned people about the scam, which persuaded them to invest in the Indian Government's Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana program.

While district police sources have little to no official information about the scam's magnitude, Victoria Police is reportedly investigating the case and searching for Amberjit Endow.