Assam: Silchar’s long-awaited Capital Point–Rangirkhari flyover project moves forward with pile testing preparations

The long-awaited flyover project connecting Capital Point and Rangirkhari in Silchar has moved a step closer to implementation, with preparations beginning for pile testing and soil investigation at the proposed project site.

As part of the preliminary technical assessment, specialised soil-testing equipment has already arrived in the Rangirkhari area. The development has generated fresh optimism among residents, who have long been grappling with persistent traffic congestion along one of the city’s busiest corridors.

The proposed flyover is expected to significantly improve traffic movement between Capital Point and Rangirkhari and ease congestion in key commercial and residential areas of Silchar.

Reacting to the commencement of the preliminary work, Cachar district BJP president Rupam Saha thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for moving ahead with the project.

Saha said the beginning of technical preparations reflected progress towards fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people of Silchar. He also described the development as an example of the chief minister’s commitment to implementing promises made to the public.

He expressed hope that construction work would begin at the earliest after the completion of the required pile testing, soil examination and other technical assessments.

The Capital Point–Rangirkhari flyover is expected to provide a major boost to Silchar’s urban connectivity and bring long-term relief to commuters affected by frequent traffic bottlenecks on the route.