With an aim at the socio-economic development of the border population, 3 days Study Tour for Guwahati and the vicinity area was flagged off by Abhishek Anand, Commandant, 27 BN from its headquarters at Guwagacha.

This tour has been scheduled from 13/03/2023 to 15/03/2023 under the aegis of Civic Action Program (NE-Region) 2022-23.

A total of 20 young students from the border area of the AOR of the Bn have been selected with multiple screenings comprising 12 female and 8 male Students from various villages of the Indo-Bhutan Border area under the Baksa district.

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These poor students moved from Guwagacha with Tracksuits, shoes, bags, diaries, pens and caps provided by SSB. They can utilize these wearings in their further life. They will visit Assam Legislative Assembly, DGP Assam Office, SSB Headquarters, IIT Guwahati, Science Museum, Airport, mall and Zoo and get the opportunity to interact with eminent personalities for the motive of getting inspiration.



Sanjeev Sharma, Inspector General, Frontier Headquarters, SSB Guwahati and Sh. Jagdeep Pal Singh, Deputy Inspector General, Sector Headquarters Rangia has supported have approved this program.

This tour has been designed in a way having the potential to imbibe youths learning with fun and enjoyment. And, therefore, led by officer Rohit Sharma, Assistant Commandant.