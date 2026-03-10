Assam simplifies teacher transfers: Newly appointed can now apply anytime, 2-year restriction lifted

The Government of Assam has announced a significant reform in the mutual transfer process for teachers, aimed at improving convenience and ensuring quality education for students.

Under the new directives issued by the Department of School Education, newly appointed teachers are now eligible to apply for mutual transfers, and the previous restriction that barred teachers from reapplying within two years after a transfer has been withdrawn.

The move, formalized through Notification SE-11011(17)/10/2026 by the Department of School Education, emphasizes that transfers will continue to occur only between teachers of the same status and through the prescribed online process.

The notification states that mutual transfers do not adversely affect the Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) and that allowing transfers among teachers of the same status will not compromise academic support to students.

The Government has clarified that all other provisions of the Assam Elementary and Secondary School Teachers (Regulation and Posting) Act, 2020, and its related rules and guidelines, remain unchanged.

The Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha, along with the Directors of Elementary and Secondary Education, Assam, have been tasked with implementing the provisions through the online teacher transfer portal.

The notification, signed by Narayan Konwar, Commissioner and Secretary, Department of School Education, comes into effect immediately, offering teachers greater flexibility in choosing their work locations while supporting the government’s objective of maintaining quality education in schools across the state.