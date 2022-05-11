Assamese youths are continuing to join the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent). Young individuals are joining the banned organisation on a daily basis. Abhilash Bora, a Moran singer, is alleged of joining ULFA(I) after leaving his child with wife.

Abhilash Bora is a Moran town resident from Saraihabi village. He cut his ties with his family on May 5, according to reports. His friends informed his family that he had joined a forbidden organisation.

On May 13, Abhilash was set to play at the Sonowal Kachari Sahitya Sabha in Dibrugarh. The circumstances surrounding the youth's rush to the prohibited organisation remain a mystery. According to reports, Abhilash Bora's parents and wife have asked Paresh Baruah to send him back home because he had surgery.