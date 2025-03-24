Singer Anya Brahma has landed in controversy following the release of her new Bodo folk fusion song, Tafli Bona, on her YouTube channel. The song, which remixes a traditional Bodo folk tune has sparked outrage among Bodo music lovers who accuse the singer of distorting the original folk essence.

Critics argue that Anya Brahma remixed the song without obtaining permission from the collector of the original tune Dhireswar Baro Narzi. The song was previously sung by noted Bodo folk artist Bimola Baro. Many in the Bodo music community believe that the new fusion version does not respect the cultural and musical traditions of the original.

Addressing the controversy Anya Brahma defended her work stating that folk songs do not have fixed lyrics and can be sung by anyone. She emphasized that her intention was not to disrespect the tradition but to bring Bodo folk music to a wider audience.

Reacting to the issue renowned actor and dramatist Pabitra Rabha criticized the approach taken by Anya Brahma. He stated, "It is a mistake to alter a folk song in a way that destroys its traditional essence. Folk songs should be performed with traditional instruments and in this case none were used. Bodo culture has a rich heritage of folk instruments and as guardians of folk traditions we must preserve them."

The controversy has sparked a larger debate on the fusion of folk music with modern elements and the need to balance innovation with cultural preservation. As discussions continue the Bodo music community remains divided on whether such adaptations should be encouraged or restricted.