Assam's popular singer Zubeen Garg has been hospitalised after he reportedly collapsed during a recording session.

As per reports, Zubeen Garg was engaged in recording session in a studio when he suddenly collapsed on the floor. He was immediately rushed to Guwahati's Nemcare Hospital where he was admitted in the ICU.

Currently, the Ya Ali singer's condition is stated to be stable, even as he continues to remain under observation in the ICU. As per doctors attending to him, the ECG and CT scan have been done and a team of doctors are monitoring his health.

Noteworthy here is that this is not the first time Garg has been hospitalised. He has suffered from seizures earlier also and has been hospitalised a few times.

Zubeen Garg is one of biggest cultural icons of Assam. The 50 year old singer-lyricist-music composer is also a successful actor and filmmaker and has made hit Assamese movies such as Mission China and Kanchenjunga.