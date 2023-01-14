Singer Zubeen Garg opposed the idea of separate state of Kamtapur urging people not to support the idea.

Zubeen was performing at Namoni Assam Mohatsav in Goalpara and in between the performance while interacting with public he stated, “…Again separation, this divide and rule policy of whoever it is Congress or BJP I don't care. Again, they are set to divide Assam. You are born in Assam and now again you will have to make separate voter's card for Kamtapur state….”

The demand for separate state of Kamtapur has recently been intensified in the state.

Recently, The All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Students Union (AAKRASU) had staged a demonstration in demands for Kamtapur state and granting of tribal status to Koch Rajbongshis at Golokganj in Dhubri.

AAKRASU members coming from various parts of the state had staged protest against the government’s alleged inaction.

The union had stated that the BJP government at the centre and state has used the Koch Rajbongshis for election benefits.

The union had further stated that if the government doesn’t fulfill the long pending demands of the Koch Rajbongshis they will give a befitting reply in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections along with protests against the government.

Rebel group Kamtapur Liberation Organisation( KLO ) a banned militant group active in western Assam and northern Bengal demanding separate Kamtapur state had expressed interest in peace talks with the government.

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In a message sent via email, the organization had informed that KLO's ongoing peace talks with the Government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Home Minister are almost complete. The letter had further stated that no domestic and foreign conspirator can create hurdles in this peace process.

Earlier in August 2022, Kailash Koch, the second most important leader of the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), had surrendered before police in Calcutta. Apart from KLO general secretary Koch, his wife Jugli also surrendered. He handed over his AK-47 to director general of police Manoj Malaviya at Bhabani Bhaban, the state headquarters of the force.