Assam: Singer Zublee Baruah records statement before SIT in Zubeen Garg case

Popular Assamese singer Zublee Baruah appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the CID headquarters in Guwahati on Sunday, November 9 where she reportedly recorded her statement in connection with the ongoing probe related to the late singer Zubeen Garg.

After coming out of the CID office, an emotional Zublee Baruah briefly spoke to the media and shared her thoughts about Zubeen Garg and the continuing investigation.

When asked whether she would be called again by the SIT, Zublee replied that she had not yet received any further summons.



“We will have to wait for the SIT’s charge report,” she said.



Speaking about the financial management angle being probed, Zublee clarified, “Zubeen Da’s management was handled by Siddharth Sharma. The same management worked with me too. In my case, no irregularities have been found so far. If anything wrong has happened in Zubeen Da’s case, it is for the SIT to look into.”



The singer also made a heartfelt appeal to fans regarding the recent piracy of Zubeen Garg’s works, saying, “Please don’t indulge in piracy. If you truly love Zubeen da, don’t pirate his movie.”