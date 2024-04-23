The ongoing investigation into the APSC exam scam reached a critical juncture as the Special Investigation Team (SIT), under the scrutiny of the Gauhati High Court, submitted its report to the court in a sealed cover. Despite facing pressure from the judiciary, the SIT acknowledged its inability to complete the investigation within the stipulated time frame.

The Gauhati High Court dissatisfied with the SIT's progress demanded answers regarding the delay in completing the investigation. In response, the court instructed the SIT to provide a detailed explanation by April 22nd elucidating the reasons behind the prolonged duration.

The SIT, compelled by the court's directives, adhered to the legal obligation by submitting the investigation report within the prescribed time frame. However, the contents of the sealed envelope have sparked intrigue and speculation, leaving observers pondering over the revelations contained within.

The APSC exam scam, marred by allegations of corruption and malpractice, has remained a focal point of public scrutiny and legal proceedings. The submission of the investigation report signifies a significant development in the quest for accountability and justice regarding the scandal that has tarnished the credibility of the state's administrative machinery.

As stakeholders await further developments, the disclosure of the SIT's findings is anticipated to shed light on the extent of the corruption and the individuals implicated in the fraudulent practices. The court's insistence on transparency and expediency underscores the imperative of upholding the rule of law and restoring public trust in the integrity of governmental institutions.

In the ensuing days, attention will remain focused on the court proceedings as the SIT's response to the court's queries is awaited, paving the way for potential legal actions and repercussions against those found culpable in perpetrating the APSC exam scam.