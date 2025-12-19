Assam: SIT moves crime branch against MLA Akhil Gogoi over ‘unverified’ chargesheet documents

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of singer Zubeen Garg has approached the Assam Police Crime Branch seeking action against Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi for allegedly circulating “unverified” documents related to the case chargesheet on social media.

A senior police official said the circulation of such material was “illegal” and would “mislead the public and create confusion”. Gogoi, the MLA from Sivasagar, is accused of sharing documents online while claiming they formed part of the chargesheet filed against seven accused in the case.

The nine-member SIT, headed by Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, submitted the chargesheet before the Kamrup (Metro) chief judicial magistrate on December 12. However, certified copies of the document have not yet been released by the court.

A lawyer familiar with the matter pointed out that the chargesheet has so far been shared only with the accused and their family members, even though applications for certified copies have been filed.

“SIT’s investigating officer Rosie Kalita has filed the complaint against Gogoi for registration of an FIR with the Crime Branch of the police. The complaint is being examined, and a decision on the matter will be taken accordingly,” the official said.

Responding on social media, Gogoi said: “I have come to know that the government has filed a case against me for making the charge sheet public. I am severely ill, but I will go to Guwahati to face the case.”

Earlier, the SIT chief had said that Garg’s secretary Siddhartha Sharma, festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, and band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta have been charged with murder. Mahanta was the chief organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore, which Garg attended. The singer died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea there on September 19.

Garg’s cousin, Sandipan Garg, a suspended Assam Police officer, has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The singer’s two personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, have been booked for criminal conspiracy and breach of trust for allegedly misappropriating funds or property entrusted to them.

Besides murder, Mahanta has also been charged with criminal conspiracy, extortion, cheating and destruction of evidence. Garg’s secretary faces charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust. Goswami has been additionally charged with criminal breach of trust, while Amritprava Mahanta has been charged with destruction of evidence.

All the accused have been arrested and are currently in judicial custody. Five are lodged in Baksa prison, while Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta are being held in Haflong jail.