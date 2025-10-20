Assam: SIT team likely to leave for Singapore today to probe Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore

A two-member team of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Assam is set to depart for Singapore today to pursue key leads linked to the case.

The team will be headed by SIT Chief Munna Prasad Gupta, Special DGP (CID), and accompanied by Investigating Officer Tarun Goel.

According to reports, the SIT delegation will conduct an on-ground investigation in Singapore, retracing Zubeen’s movements and verifying the sequence of events during his visit to the island nation, an episode that has emerged as a crucial component of the larger probe.

SIT officials confirmed that 10 Assamese expatriates living in Singapore had earlier extended cooperation by sharing vital information believed to be central to understanding circumstances surrounding Zubeen’s final international trip. Their statements have reportedly helped investigators identify key contacts and engagements that may shed light on the events leading up to the singer’s death.

During their stay, the SIT team is expected to:

Coordinate with Singapore Police authorities to review shared evidence and reports.

Inspect locations where Zubeen resided or visited during his stay.

Examine electronic and financial trails for potential clues.

Collect documentary and CCTV evidence relevant to the investigation.

Interact with individuals who had direct or indirect contact with the late artist abroad.

This marks the first international field visit undertaken by the SIT since the high-profile investigation began, underscoring the gravity and cross-border dimension of the probe.

The development comes amid mounting public pressure and emotional appeals for justice, as fans and followers across Assam continue to demand transparency and accountability in the investigation.

The SIT is expected to submit a comprehensive report to the Assam government upon its return, detailing the findings from its overseas investigation.

Further updates on the probe are awaited.