The Sivasagar district administration has decided to launch an eviction drive on November 7 to remove encroachments from the Yamuna waterbody, following a crucial meeting with local representatives, government officials and leaders of the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) on Wednesday, November 4.

The meeting, held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Sivasagar, focused on measures to protect and restore the waterbody. It was attended by the local MLA, Deputy Commissioner, senior officials from various government departments, ATASU leaders and individuals accused of encroaching upon the waterbody.

During the meeting, the district administration decided to initiate eviction proceedings against all parties found to be involved in encroachment of the Yamuna waterbody from November 7.

The administration also informed the meeting that a proposal seeking approval for Rs 1.6 crore in compensation had been submitted to the Assam government. The proposed amount is intended to compensate individuals whose buildings were constructed on land officially allotted to them at Yamuna.

Discussions were also held on the ongoing Yamuna cleaning and restoration project. The meeting decided to introduce additional measures to the existing plan and prepare a revised proposal to strengthen the restoration efforts.

Meanwhile, the Sivasagar district administration's acceptance of ATASU's demands has led to the cancellation of the district-wide bandh called by the students' organisation for November 6.

The decisions were taken after discussions between the district administration, various government departments and ATASU over the protection, restoration and removal of encroachments from the Yamuna waterbody.