In a shocking development in Hanchara, Assam's Sivasagar district, a gruesome murder has come to light where 32-year-old Gaurang Gogoi confessed to killing Hira Munda, aged 60.

The victim's body was dismembered and dumped in the Dikhou river, sparking widespread outrage and concern in the local community.

Hira Munda had been residing for the past two decades in the residence of Bolin Gogoi, where he worked as a weaver.

The tragic incident unfolded in the absence of Bolin Gogoi, with Gaurang Gogoi claiming responsibility for the heinous act.

According to his confession, he suspected Hira Munda of practicing black magic, which he believed posed a threat to the household.

Upon Gaurang Gogoi's confession, authorities swiftly acted, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) apprehended him.

They have launched a rigorous operation in the Dikhou river to recover the victim's remains, aiming to provide closure to the grieving family and bring justice to the tragic loss.