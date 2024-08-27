Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi stated that he would resign from his position if necessary but would not tolerate continuous Hindu-Muslim issues.

Taking to his X handle, the Sivasagar MLA wrote, "If needed I shall resign as the MLA but I shall not tolerate hindu-muslim, hindu-muslim everytime."

দৰকাৰ হ’লে বিধায়ক পদ এৰি দিম। দিনে ৰাতিয়ে হিন্দু-মুছলমান, হিন্দু-মুছলমান শুনি নাথাকো।

If needed I shall resign as the MLA but I shall not tolerate hindu-muslim, hindu-muslim everytime. @himantabiswa — Akhil Gogoi (@AkhilGogoiAG) August 27, 2024

Earlier in July, Akhil Gogoi reacted to the comments made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the state’s Muslim population.

Speaking to the media today, Gogoi questioned the accuracy of Sarma's statements.

He stated, “In 1951, the Muslim population in Assam was not 12 per cent but only 24 per cent,” “Where did the chief minister get the information that 40 per cent of Muslims exist? According to the 2011 census, the Muslim population in Assam was recorded at 34 per cent.”

Gogoi further criticized the Chief Minister's statements, suggesting that they were made to create confusion rather than resolve issues.

The comments from Gogoi came shortly after All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev refuted Sarma’s claims about Assam’s Muslim population in 1951. Dev stated that the Muslim population in 1951 was 25 percent, not 12 percent as Sarma had claimed.