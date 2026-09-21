Assam: Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi urges Congress, AIUDF to reach ‘tactical understanding’ ahead of Nagaon bypoll

Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi urged the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) to hold talks and arrive at a “tactical understanding” ahead of the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, warning that a division of votes could make the contest more challenging for the opposition.

Speaking in Guwahati on the Nagaon bypoll, Gogoi said the constituency has a significant minority electorate and pointed to the possibility of a division of votes between the Congress and AIUDF.

“Nagaon is essentially a constituency with a significant minority population. Last time, the Congress defeated the BJP and won the seat. However, the competition appears much tougher this time because the Congress and the AIUDF are at odds with each other,” Gogoi said.

He said the prevailing differences between the two parties could result in the minority vote being divided between them.

“It seems that the minority vote will be split between the Congress and the AIUDF. Therefore, I urge both parties to engage in dialogue and reach a tactical understanding,” the Raijor Dal chief said.

The Nagaon bypoll has emerged as a multi-cornered contest, with the BJP fielding former IAS officer Debasish Sharma, while the Congress has nominated former Batadroba MLA Sibamoni Bora. AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal is also contesting the election. Polling is scheduled for October 6 and counting will take place on October 9.

Gogoi's remarks come amid heightened political activity in the constituency, where the role of the minority electorate has emerged as a key issue in the campaign. The Congress and AIUDF are contesting the seat separately, while the BJP is seeking to expand its presence in the constituency.