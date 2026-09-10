Assam: Sivasagar police arrest alleged drug trafficker in late-night operation
Police have arrested Raju Ali, who they allege has been involved in drug trafficking and other criminal activities for over a decade, in an operation conducted late at night on September 9 near the Dikhau embankment close to the cremation ground, not far from Sadar Police Station.
Police have arrested Raju Ali, who they allege has been involved in drug trafficking and other criminal activities for over a decade, in an operation conducted late at night on September 9 near the Dikhau embankment close to the cremation ground, not far from Sadar Police Station.
The operation was led by Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Babul Kumar Medhi, City Sub-Inspector Debashish Sharma, and Joysagar Police Outpost Officer-in-Charge Nipon Gogoi.
Police said they recovered 69 grams of drugs, Rs 14,500 in cash, and a soap box from Ali. A numberless R1 motorcycle in his possession was also seized, and a search of a bag carried on the vehicle turned up a pair of scissors, narcotic medicines, and other items police described as objectionable.
The arrest comes amid an intensified crackdown on drug-related activity in Sivasagar following directions from the Chief Minister. Police have reportedly detained around 10 others allegedly linked to the drug trade since Wednesday afternoon, with questioning underway.
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