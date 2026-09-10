Assam: Sivasagar police arrest alleged drug trafficker in late-night operation

Police have arrested Raju Ali, who they allege has been involved in drug trafficking and other criminal activities for over a decade, in an operation conducted late at night on September 9 near the Dikhau embankment close to the cremation ground, not far from Sadar Police Station.





The operation was led by Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Babul Kumar Medhi, City Sub-Inspector Debashish Sharma, and Joysagar Police Outpost Officer-in-Charge Nipon Gogoi.





Police said they recovered 69 grams of drugs, Rs 14,500 in cash, and a soap box from Ali. A numberless R1 motorcycle in his possession was also seized, and a search of a bag carried on the vehicle turned up a pair of scissors, narcotic medicines, and other items police described as objectionable.





The arrest comes amid an intensified crackdown on drug-related activity in Sivasagar following directions from the Chief Minister. Police have reportedly detained around 10 others allegedly linked to the drug trade since Wednesday afternoon, with questioning underway.

