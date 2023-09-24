In response to recent media coverage by a regional newspaper daily on the buying and selling of cattle, Sivasagar Police has issued a press statement to clarify misconceptions regarding The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, and The Assam Cattle Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2021 to help the public and media understand the legal framework better.



The press release highlighted several key points from the Acts:

1. Change in Terminology: Section 3 of the Amendment Act amends Section 7(6)(i) and Section 7(6)(ii) of the Principal Act, replacing the terms "particular district" and "district" with "state."

2. Restrictions on Transportation: According to Section 3 of the Amendment Act, Section 7 sub-section (3) of the Principal Act restricts the transportation of cattle only to districts sharing an international border with a foreign country. Cattle movement within Assam districts is not banned, unless the district shares an international border.

3. No Bar on Buying or Selling: The Acts do not prohibit the buying or selling of cattle, and such transactions, with the consent of both parties, are not considered theft under the Indian Penal Code.

4. Forgery Clarification: Regarding alleged forgery of receipts, it was confirmed that the lessee himself admitted to issuing the receipts. Forgery typically arises when the issuer denies issuing receipts, which is not the case in this incident.

5. Animal Cruelty: Cattle involved in the incident were promptly examined by the Veterinary Department, and legal action was initiated under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

6. Receipt Issued on a Non-Market Day: The issuance of a receipt on a non-market day has been reported to the relevant authorities, and actions are being taken as per the Panchayat Rules, which do not constitute an IPC offense.



The Sivasagar District Police stated the importance of constructive criticism while urging the public and media to verify facts before making allegations or accusations.