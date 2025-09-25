Assam: Sivasagar resonates with ‘Justice for Zubeen’ as thousands join protest march demanding CBI probe

A massive protest march was launched at Sivasagar, Assam on September 25 demanding CBI probe into Zubeen Garg's death. The streets of the historic town reverberated with slogans of “Justice for Zubeen”, as citizens expressed their anguish and called for a transparent investigation.



The peaceful rally commenced from the statue of Bhupen Hazarika at the heart of the town, where the gathering paid tribute before proceeding with the march. Students, youth organizations, and ordinary citizens joined hands in solidarity.



In addition to the protest, a mass signature campaign was launched to strengthen the demand for justice. Demonstrators unanimously called for a flawless probe into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death and urged that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an impartial inquiry.





Earlier, members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday, September 25 reached the residence of entrepreneur Shyamkanu Mahanta. However, officials have not released further details regarding the raid.





This move comes a day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured the people of the state that no individual would be spared in the probe into Garg’s untimely demise.





Taking to social media, the Chief Minister revealed that he had convened a high-level meeting with Director General of Police (DGP) Assam, the ADGP (CID), the Chief Secretary, and senior officials to review the progress of the investigation. Following the meeting, Sarma directed the DGP to form a Special Investigation Team consisting of some of the state’s most capable officers.





“The SIT will have full freedom to investigate the case with complete professional integrity,” the Chief Minister stated.





Acting on the directive, a nine-member SIT was constituted and has since been actively pursuing leads in the case. The visit to Mahanta’s residence marks one of the first major actions undertaken by the team as part of the inquiry.





