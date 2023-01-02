Sub-Inspector (SI) Rupjyoti Doley of Sivasagar Police Station in Assam has been arrested and sent to judicial custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman inside the police station.



As per sources, the action has been taken on the basis of the complaint registered by a woman who was detained at the police station for a different case.

A police official of Sivasagar Police Station talking to the media said that Rupjyoti Doley was appointed as the enquiry officer for a case involving the woman, but he tried to outrage her modesty.

Speaking to the media, Sivasagar SP said, "A woman who was detained by the police on December 29 and was kept under the women and children section hall."

Further, the investigation officer identified as Rupjyoti Doley tried to outrage the modesty of the woman, however, the police took a few hours to establish the facts to subsistence the incident as portrayed by the woman, said the SP.

As part of their investigation and verification procedure, police have taken statements of the victim and a lady constable who was there at the time of the incident. The statements matched and provided proof that the claim is true, said the police official.

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"We took the statement of the woman constable who has engaged on the duty in the women and children section hall and also took the statement of others including the victim and found that all the statements were heading towards the SI Rupjyoti Doley," he added.

In the meantime, on the basis of the FIR lodged by the complainant woman at Sadar police station, the court sent a formal arrest warrant under IPC section 354/354 (A) and a case has been registered.

According to reports, earlier, an FIR was lodged by an established businessman in the heart of the city at Sivasagar Sadar police station three days ago against the woman, based on which she was called for questioning.

In the FIR, a woman has been allegedly blackmailing the businessman through various processes and collecting around Rs 90,000 from the businessman through the same process.

Recently, the businessman lodged an FIR against the woman at Sadar police station after the woman again demanded Rs 4 lakh on the pretext of having an illicit relationship between the two.

On the basis of this FIR, city sub-inspector Nabajyoti Das arrested the accused woman's Sadar police station the next day.

Later, the Sadar police appointed the investigating police officer, Rupjyoti Doley, in the money-laundering case was detained for interrogation.

However, according to the FIR lodged by the woman, who was later honourably released from Sadar police station, sub-inspector Rupjyoti Doley approached the woman for dishonest purposes and tried to carry out this indecisive act.

Meanwhile, the District Superintendent of Police questioned the woman constable, Chandri, who was in charge of the night on the basis of zero tolerance policy and said that the officer has been arrested on the basis of proper information and evidence.

There have been complaints in various quarters that many questionable questions have been raised in the whole incident.

Therefore, according to the guidelines of the Supreme Court, during the period of custody of the guard of the woman accused, women constables should be deployed in full security.

On top of this, it is mandatory for the woman accused to be present in the form of a woman constable on duty during the arrest period.

On the other hand, whether the businessman really had an illicit relationship with the woman or not has come to a sudden standstill under the police and even after three days, the Sadar police did not register a case.