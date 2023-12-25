Assam Police on December 25 detained one youth in Sivasagar over alleged links with the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I).

As per sources, the detained youth identified as Dipu Dowarah, is suspected to be connected with earlier arrested youths, Pallabjyoti Gogoi and Deep Lahan who were arrested for their alleged links in the latest grenade blast near the CRPF camp in Joysagar on December 9.

Pallabjyoti Gogoi was arrested by the police on Friday on suspicion of being involved in a grenade blast near the CRPF camp in Jaisagar on December 9. Pallavjyoti Gogoi was injured in the police encounter. Pallavjyoti Gogoi is currently undergoing treatment. Pallava was shot in the right leg.

The police claim that Pallabjyoti Gogoi was directly involved in the Jaisagar blast. Even in 2019, Pallav was arrested in the past for staying in the camp of ULFA Swadhin for a month, police claimed. Later, Pallab's father flatly denied the police's claim.

During the December 9 blast, the father said he was watching TV together with Pallab at home. On the other hand, after the seizure of 10 pistol bullets and 11 rounds of AK47 bullets in the operation on Sunday night, the police were forced to shoot Pallabjyoti Gogoi while trying to escape.

Also read : From Bangladesh with love, Bangladeshi bride arrested in Tripura for illegal entry