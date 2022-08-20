After Teok’s Barshashree and Dibrugarh’s Pronita Chutia, Bitopan Changmai stepped out under the open sky after spending almost three months behind bars for commenting on Barshashree’s Facebook post.

Bitopan Changmai, a young man who hails from Balipathar in Amguri under Sivasagar district, was released from jail today after receiving bail from the district court.

Right after stepping out of the jail, Bitopan accused the government of wrongly implicating him. “I was arrested on false charges and put behind bars. This should not be done in the case of the new generation,” said Bitopan.

It is worth mentioning that Bitopan Changmai was arrested in a sedition case for commenting on Barshashree Buragohain's Facebook post.

On the basis of case 53/2022 lodged at Amguri police station, Bitopan was arrested under sections 120(b)/121/121(a)/ and 1013 UPA Act of the Indian Penal Code.

Kisan Mukti, Chhatra Mukti, Raijor Dal and ATASU provided legal aid to Bitopan.

Earlier, Barshashree Buragohain, an 18-year-old undergraduate student and a budding poet from Jorhat district, got into trouble after posting a poem on Facebook, allegedly supporting ULFA-I. The young poet was slapped with the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and was released on bail by the High Court after spending more than two months in jail. Her arrest and subsequent incarceration led to massive outrage across the state.

On the other hand, Pronita Chutia, a 23-year-old Wushu player from Moranhat, Dibrugarh district, who was languishing in jail for over two months for her alleged social media post supporting banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Assam (I), was released from jail on August 5.

Chutia was arrested under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) after the Moranhat Police took suo moto cognizance of the comment updated by her on a Facebook post.