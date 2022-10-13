While the state of Assam is rejoicing in the wonderful display of sportsmanship of the young players in the recently held 36th National Games, there are players, who have worked a day in and day out to bring laurels to the state by overcoming hurdles and in absence of aid from the administration.

Sivasagar’s Poppy Hazarika is one of those players who won Silver in the recently concluded National Games held in Gujarat and brought laurels to the state.

The talented athlete hailing from Namti Misajan in Sivasagar represented India at the Commonwealth Games but missed out on a medal due to poor health despite performing well.

“My name is Poppy Hazarika. I do weightlifting. I even represented India in the Commonwealth Games though failed to grab one medal. But I won a Silver medal in the recently concluded 36th National Games held in Gujarat. I am also preparing for the upcoming Asian Games due to be held in 2023,” said Poppy Hazarika while speaking to the media.

On being questioned whether she was receiving any help from the government, to this Poppy replied, “No, I haven’t received any government aid so far nor any help from the district administration. I am facing problems in carrying out proper practice here as there is no proper set available. I am personally facing trouble in collecting the supplements needed during the practice period''.

The athlete is delighted to have won gold and silver medals in several competitions in a row as well as a silver medal in the National Games but seeks the government’s aid in performing better in the next upcoming events.

Poppy Hazarika missed out on a gold medal due to a weight gap of just one kg in the National Games.

Poppy has also requested to the government and administration to give more importance to the talented players of Assam who shine at the national and international levels.

The athlete is now preparing for the upcoming Asian Games.

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