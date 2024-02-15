Sivasgar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi today hailed the Supreme Court's verdict on the electoral bonds scheme.

In a press statement, Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi and Executive Presidents Vasco DA Saikia and Kabindra Chetia Phukan said the Supreme Court's verdict exposed the political hypocrisy of the BJP government and especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Raijor Dal also demands/hopes that companies, business establishments, and those who have paid funds/donations to political parties be made public soon.



Also Read: Supreme Court strikes down electoral bonds scheme, terms it 'unconstitutional'

Earlier on February 15, the Supreme Court of India during the proceedings on petitions challenging the electoral bonds scheme and its Constitutional viability stated that the electoral bonds scheme has to be struck down as unconstitutional.

A five-judge comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra heard the matter and reserved the verdict on November 2 last year.

CJI DY Chandrachud said that there are two separate judgements - one penned by him and the other by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and both the verdicts are unanimous.

Supreme Court says political parties are relevant units in the electoral process and information about the funding of political parties is essential for electoral choices.

The apex court further added that infringement of the Right to Information is not justified for the purpose of curbing black money. Supreme Court says information about corporate contributors through Electoral Bonds must be disclosed as the donations by companies are purely for quid pro quo purposes.