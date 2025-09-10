Assam: Sivsagar food superintendent arrested in Rs 8,000 bribe sting

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Assam, has arrested Naguib Khan, Superintendent of Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs, Sivsagar, on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs. 8,000.

The arrest follows a trap operation conducted today at the office of the District Commissioner, Sivsagar.

The complainant alleged that Khan had demanded Rs. 20,000 for processing bills related to the transportation and distribution of rice for a cooperative society. After negotiations, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs. 8,000. Unwilling to pay, the complainant approached the DVAC, prompting the investigation.



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During the sting operation, Khan was apprehended immediately after accepting the bribe in his office chamber.

The tainted money was seized in the presence of independent witnesses. Finding sufficient evidence, the DVAC arrested him and registered a case under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) at ACB Police Station (Case No. 50/2025).

Legal follow-up actions are underway as the Directorate continues its probe.