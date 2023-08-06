During a raid launched by Dhubri police, 6 accused were detained in connection with the assault on the SDE and employees of the Gauripur Sub-Division Office that took place at Dumardaha Pt-IV, under Gauripur Police Station on August 4.

According to sources, Ashraf Ali, one of the main suspects, who had done such gruesome and barbaric actions, was reportedly caught in the Dharmasala neighbourhood, where he sought refuge to avoid the untowards to happen.

SDE, Manzurul Haque of the APDCL, as well as his colleagues Mofidul Haque and Rafiqul Haque, were all purposely hurt by the assailant who was committing power theft. After committing the heinous crime, the people who were engaged door locking and escaping from the village.

In accordance to DGP GP Singh's stringent directions, the Dhubri police subsequently launched a day and night search operation in and around the areas they can access. As of Sunday morning, six arrests had been made so far.

Nabin Singh, SP Dhubri informed that the Gauripur police had previously arrested five culprits, identified as Hafizur Rahman, Shamsul Haque, Rashidul Islam, Mustakim Rehman, and Moinul Haque, in accordance with case number 304/23 recorded at the Gauripur police station.