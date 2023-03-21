The six accused in the kidnapping and murder case of Biswajit Hazarika were taken to the forensic laboratory in Guwahati on March 21 by the police for gathering scientific evidence in the case, according to sources. The police reportedly conducted voice testing of the accused at the laboratory, and a chargesheet will soon be filed against them.

Hazarika was kidnapped from Six Mile area while he was returning home in a rickshaw on October 9, and was later killed by miscreants on October 23, according to sources. The mastermind of the crime, Ajay Kalita, had thrown away his phone into a drain following the incident.

Video editor of a news portal, Debajit Deka, along with Pranab Ranghang, Sanjay Kumar Phagat, Paresh Chetri, and Mayur Nath were identified as the other accused in the case, and were arrested in connection with the crime.

After a month on November 2, Biswajit's body was found in Nellie area. His parents had appealed to the Commissioner of Police on February 9 to investigate the case and arrest the accused involved in their son's death.

On February 13, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah had provided a detailed account of the incident, and the recent development of the accused being taken to the forensic laboratory marks a significant step in the investigation of the case.