DHUBRI: Quick action team of 48 Battalion CRPF along with Dhubri police in a joint operation apprehended six persons along with one country made pistol, 6 live rounds of 9mm pistol bullets and commercial quantity of addictive substances from their possession.

Acting on specific inputs, a team led by Sizal Agarwal IPS (P) conducted a special operation along with Inspector Dewan Rahiz Ahmed of College Town Out Post and the quick action team of 48 Battalion CRPF in a village of Amerbhita, Choto Bajjani area at Chagolchora, Dhubri on Friday midnight in the residence of one Anisur Rahman.

According to to police they were able to seized one country made pistol, 6 live rounds of 9mm pistol, few swords and a huge quantity of addictive substances along with two walkie talkie hand set, mobile phones and a CCTV set up from Anisur's resident.

During the raid police apprehended six persons from Anisur's residence named as Golam Hussain resident of Chagolchora P-ll, Jalaluddin resident of Bhashanir Char, Rabial Hoque resident of Ironjongla, Hasenur Rahman resident of Chagolchora Chagolchora P-ll, Moklesur Rahman resident of Choto Bajjani, who is the brother of house owner Anisur Rahman.

Police also specified that Anisur, has many previous crimal records and has been engaged in criminal activities since long time.

Later, the police brought all the six accused along with the seized items to Dhubri Sadar Police Station and police are reportedly continuing their investigation into the incident, informed Sizal Agarwal, IPS (P), Dhubri.