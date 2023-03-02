Guwahati police have apprehended six people in connection with a recent kidnapping case near ISBT in the Betkuchi area. According to sources, the victim, identified as Insaan Ali, was abducted by the six accused. The brother of the victim, Inamul Haque, lodged a complaint at Gorchuk Police Station, following which the police initiated an investigation. The six accused were identified as Faijal Ali, Rabiul Haque, Sultan Sheikh, Sattar Ali, Omar Ali and Saminul Haque.

Insaan Ali, a resident of Dhubri, had come to Guwahati for building construction related work. The police arrested the accused after an intensive investigation. The arrest comes just a few weeks after a man was held in connection to a murder that took place years ago in Guwahati.

The accused, Ali Hussain, was arrested by Geetanagar Police based on a complaint lodged at the police station. According to sources, the victim, Mohammad Saqlain Mushtaq, was invited to the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati by a woman in April 2014. He was then kidnapped by a group of people who demanded a huge ransom in exchange for his release. The group later killed Mushtaq, following which a complaint was lodged at Geetanagar Police Station.

The police have arrested five persons so far in connection to the murder case, while three persons are still absconding. These recent arrests in Guwahati are a clear indication of the police department's commitment to maintaining law and order in the city.