Kachua Police in Assam’s Nagaon district have arrested six people from different areas during a crackdown on alleged child marriages.

The arrests were made in Ujanmari, Kaziranga Balicharia, Fakhali and Madhavpara, where the accused were allegedly involved in arranging or conducting child marriages.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Gias Uddin of Ujanmari; Abul Kalam and Sadikul Islam of Madhavpara; Abul Kalam and Abdul Kadir of Kaziranga Balicharia; and Rustum Ali of Fakhali.

Following their arrest, all six were sent to the Nagaon court, police said.

Further details regarding the cases and the specific allegations against each accused were not immediately available.