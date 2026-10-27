Assam: Six arrested in Nagaon’s Kachua during crackdown on alleged child marriages
Kachua Police arrested six people across four localities in Nagaon over alleged child marriages. The accused were sent to court as specific case details remained unavailable.
- Arrests were carried out across four localities under Kachua Police jurisdiction
- Police allege the accused helped arrange or conduct underage weddings
- Those detained include residents of Ujanmari, Madhavpara, Kaziranga Balicharia and Fakhali
Kachua Police in Assam’s Nagaon district have arrested six people from different areas during a crackdown on alleged child marriages.
The arrests were made in Ujanmari, Kaziranga Balicharia, Fakhali and Madhavpara, where the accused were allegedly involved in arranging or conducting child marriages.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Gias Uddin of Ujanmari; Abul Kalam and Sadikul Islam of Madhavpara; Abul Kalam and Abdul Kadir of Kaziranga Balicharia; and Rustum Ali of Fakhali.
Following their arrest, all six were sent to the Nagaon court, police said.
Further details regarding the cases and the specific allegations against each accused were not immediately available.
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