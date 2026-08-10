Assam: Six cattle rescued from alleged smuggling attempt in Dhubri, one arrested

Police foiled an alleged cattle smuggling attempt in Dhubri district and arrested a 22-year-old man after intercepting a vehicle carrying six cattle, officials said.

Acting on a specific tip-off, a police team led by SI(P) Sagar Das, along with accompanying personnel and the District Crime Unit (DCU), intercepted a suspicious vehicle in the Jhagrapar area around 8:42 pm on Sunday.

Police signalled the driver of the vehicle bearing registration number AS-01EX-7668 to stop. However, a male passenger allegedly got down from the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police personnel chased the suspect, but before they could secure him, a group of local residents allegedly caught hold of and assaulted him. The police intervened and took the man into custody.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the recovery of six cattle, which police said had been transported in cramped and allegedly inhumane conditions.

The vehicle and the cattle were seized in the presence of local witnesses. The rescued cattle were later handed over to a designated government cattle pound for safe custody and care.

The arrested accused was identified as Mohibul Mondal (22), son of Abu Siddique Mondal, a resident of Joldoba Part-II under Kazigaon Police Station in Kokrajhar district.

Mondal is currently in police custody and further legal proceedings are underway under relevant provisions of law.