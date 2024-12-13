Six Himalayan vultures (Gyps himalayensis) and a Black-eared Kite (Milvus lineatus) were successfully released into the wild from the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre (VCBC) at Rani, Kamrup, on December 13.

The release event was attended by Forest Range Officer Roji Barman, VCBC Director Dr. Sachin Rana Dey, and other forest officials.

The vultures were rescued in weak and sick conditions from Kamrup and Lakhimpur districts and underwent prolonged veterinary care and rehabilitation at the VCBC under the guidance of veterinary doctor Krishna Mohan Chutia. After comprehensive health checks confirmed their recovery, the birds were fitted with identification leg rings before being released.



Also Read: Amur Falcons roost in Assam's Umrangso, marking spectacular annual migration event

“This is the time when migratory Himalayan vultures arrive in Assam, and these rehabilitated birds will now integrate with their wild counterparts,” noted Dr. Sachin Rana Dey.

A Black-eared Kite, rescued earlier in October by the Bandapara Forest Range, Kamrup, was also released alongside the vultures.

Biologists Aniket, Ghanashyam, and Aneena, along with forest staff, played key roles in the rescue, treatment, and rehabilitation process. Their scientific approach and dedication ensure a higher survival rate for these majestic birds in the wild.

The release highlights the commitment of Assam’s forest department and the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) towards the conservation of vulnerable migratory species, reinforcing efforts to protect the region’s rich biodiversity.