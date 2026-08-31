Assam: Six killed, three injured in road accident on NH-27 near Guwahati

Six people were killed and three others injured after a passenger-carrying commercial vehicle collided with an oncoming truck at Khetri Nalgedra on the outskirts of Guwahati on Sunday, August 30, as per reports.

The injured passengers were shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. Two of them have been identified as Dipjyoti Nath and Jiaur Rahman, while the identity of the third injured person is yet to be ascertained.

Police are also working to establish the identities of the six people who died in the accident.

According to preliminary reports, the commercial passenger vehicle, bearing registration number AS 01 HC 0716, was travelling towards Guwahati when its driver reportedly lost control. The vehicle crossed the highway divider and collided with a truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The accident caused severe traffic congestion on National Highway-27, with a long queue of vehicles reported along the highway. Police, emergency personnel and other authorities were present at the site as efforts continued to clear the road and restore normal traffic movement.

The crash also triggered a protest by local residents, who demanded the presence of officials from the Sonapur tollgate at the accident site. The protesters blocked NH-27 for nearly three hours, raising concerns over road safety and alleged negligence by tollgate authorities.

Residents also pointed to the poor condition of the highway in the area, claiming that it contributes to frequent accidents. The allegations and circumstances surrounding the crash are expected to be examined as part of the investigation.

Police are continuing efforts to identify the deceased and determine the exact circumstances that led to the collision.