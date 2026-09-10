Assam: Six sentenced to life for killing 80-year-old woman over witchcraft suspicion in 1995

A court in Assam’s Rangia has sentenced six people to life imprisonment for the 1995 murder of 80-year-old Maria Boro, bringing to an end a witch-hunting case that remained pending for nearly three decades.

The Additional Sessions and District Judge’s Court in Rangia convicted the six accused in connection with Boro’s killing at Bordangerikuchi village under Baihata Chariali Police Station. According to the case, Boro was allegedly branded a witch and killed on suspicion of practising witchcraft. Her body was subsequently allegedly burnt by the accused.

The convicts have been identified as Soneswar Boro, Jungle Boro, Suraj Boro, Kandura Boro, Hareshwar Boro and Dhanla Boro.

The court on Wednesday sentenced all six to life imprisonment under Sections 147, 148, 149, 302, 448 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

The case dates back to 1995, when Boro was allegedly targeted over suspicions linked to witchcraft. The killing was followed by an investigation and prolonged legal proceedings before the court delivered its verdict nearly 30 years later.

The judgment brings the long-pending case to a close and highlights the legal consequences of killings carried out in the name of witchcraft and superstition.





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