Assam: Six suspects arrested in connection to the murder of Thadou tribe leader, body still missing

The Karbi Anglong Police in Assam on August 31 arrested six suspects in connection to the murder of a Thadou tribe leader Nehkam Jomhao.



Nehkam Jomhao (59), chairman of the Thadou Literature Society in Chonghang Veng, Manja, Karbi Anglong, Assam was allegedly abducted and later killed by miscreants.



According to police, armed Kuki militants allegedly kidnapped Jomhao from his residence around 7:30 pm on August 30. The accused later confessed to murdering him and disposing of the body in the Jamuna River under Manja police station’s jurisdiction. Despite extensive search operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), his body has yet to be recovered due to heavy rains swelling the river.



Karbi Anglong Police on Sunday, August 31 confirmed the arrest of six suspects linked to the crime. However, the motive behind the murder remains uncertain, pending further investigation.



Community leaders believe the killing was politically motivated. The Thadou Students' Association-General Headquarters (TSA-GHQ) alleged that Jomhao had been targeted for his courageous participation in the Imphal Peace Meeting, where he worked to bridge ties between the Thadou and Meitei communities. His peace-building efforts, they said, made him a target for groups opposing reconciliation.



Widely admired for his leadership, Jomhao was a strong advocate of preserving Thadou language, literature, and cultural identity. His death has been described as a “profound loss” to the community.



In a statement, the TSA-GHQ expressed deep sorrow over his killing, noting that his absence leaves behind “a significant void in the struggle for peace and cultural preservation.”