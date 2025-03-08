Unidentified miscreants dug up and stole the skeletal remains of three individuals from the Angrajuli Baptist Church Cemetery in Bhairabkunda, near the India-Bhutan border. The incident has triggered widespread concern in the region.

Authorities suspect the act may be linked to superstitious beliefs or occult practices. The stolen remains belong to one woman and two men, identified as Sonar Narzary, Thanija Rabha, and Habachi Basumatary.

Sonar Narzary (born March 13, 1955) passed away on April 24, 2020.

Thanija Rabha was laid to rest on February 8, 2022.

Habachi Basumatary, a woman, was buried on January 7, 2023.



The graves, which had remained undisturbed for several years, were found desecrated, raising concerns among locals and religious communities. The disturbing nature of the theft has led to intense public outrage, with many questioning the motive behind such an act.

Local residents have reported the incident to the police, who have launched an investigation into the matter. Authorities are examining possible leads and suspect ritualistic motives behind the grave desecration.





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