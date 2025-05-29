In a noteworthy move, Assam Skill University and the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, under the Government of Assam, have formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on empowering ex-servicemen and their families. The agreement was signed on 29 May 2025 at the university's premises. Shri Subhash Das, Vice Chancellor of Assam Skill University, along with Brig Ploash Choudhury, Director of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, officiated the pact, signifying a vital stride towards integrating veterans into the civilian workforce.

The effort aims to channel the substantial hands-on experience ex-servicemen acquire during their military careers. By synchronising these skills with the training and certification expertise of Assam Skill University, the programme is set to ready them for roles across industry, governmental positions, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). This initiative not only honours the valuable expertise developed in the armed forces but also assists in easing veterans into civilian job markets.

A major part of this alliance is centred on rehabilitation. Many ex-servicemen retire while still quite young, often with 15 to 20 more years of work life available. This programme is designed to help these individuals secure employment that matches their skills and ambitions. Additionally, the collaboration highlights the necessity of aiding the widows and dependents of ex-servicemen, guiding them towards rewarding and lasting career paths.

To ensure effective rollout, Col PN Giri and Dr Jagadish Nath have been designated as Single Points of Contact (SPOC) for their respective organisations. Their responsibilities include refining the programme to achieve meaningful results and tackling any challenges during its execution. This structured strategy aims to streamline the process, guaranteeing the initiative meets its goals.

Emphasising the collaboration's potential, Shri Subhash Das underscored the significance of capitalising on the unique skills of ex-servicemen to address the current workforce's needs. He mentioned that this programme might serve as a prototype for similar ventures nationwide. Brig Ploash Choudhury expressed appreciation for the partnership, acknowledging its transformative potential for veterans and their families.

The MoU signifies a pivotal moment in integrating ex-servicemen and their dependents into mainstream economic activities. It not only focuses on providing employment opportunities but also enhances nation-building efforts and the socio-economic development of the Assam region. This initiative showcases a broader commitment to supporting those who have served the nation, ensuring their skills are effectively applied in civilian careers.

This collaboration is in line with ongoing efforts to empower ex-servicemen by offering targeted aid and support. It ensures that the shift from military to civilian life is smooth, fostering economic self-sufficiency and improving the quality of life for veterans and their families. The focus on sustainable career paths for dependents further highlights the initiative's comprehensive nature.

Overall, the MoU between Assam Skill University and the Directorate of Sainik Welfare represents a progressive approach to veteran support and integration. By harnessing the expertise and experiences of ex-servicemen, this initiative benefits not just individuals but also contributes to the broader economic framework of the region. The collaborative effort reflects the state's dedication to honouring its veterans and assisting their families.