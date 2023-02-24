SEED Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah commended the efforts of the North East Skill Centre (NESC) during an interactive session with its outgoing students at the Assam Skill Development Mission office.

The minister expressed his pride in the fact that 95% of the students have secured placements in national and international organisations.

The NESC, established by the Assam Skill Development Mission in collaboration with the government of Singapore, has been providing international standard skill training in various job roles since 2019.

The minister also mentioned upcoming initiatives to produce more skilled workers, such as the Assam Skill University and various MoUs signed with companies in the hospitality and construction sectors.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including the Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam and the Mission Director of the Assam Skill Development Mission.