The Assam government will launch the Smart Street Lighting Project with Centralized Control and Monitoring Systems (CCMS), in Guwahati on October 9.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the first phase of the lighting project at Nandi Mikir Primary School, Chachal, Guwahati, in the presence of Ashok Singhal, Minister, Housing and Urban Affairs and Mrigen Sarania, Mayor of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

In this first phase, over 11,000 energy-efficient LED street lights will be installed.

The project, which has been initiated at a total cost of Rs 83.96 crore aims to provide a safer, smarter and more sustainable street lighting system.

Moreover, the CCMS also ensures real-time monitoring, efficient energy usage, and reduced maintenance costs.

Key takeaways of the Smart Street Lighting Project:

1. Over 11,000 energy-efficient LED smart street lights out of 20,667 installed.

2. 10,000 lights are already illuminating 944 roads.

3. Group control feature for on/off/dim functionality via cloud-based management system.

4. Web-based CCMS for remote monitoring, control, and dimming.

5. Energy and cost savings through automatic dimming after midnight.